Mixed fortunes for St Patrick's Maghera

It was a mixed day on the Ulster sporting scene for St Patrick's Maghera.

In the Mageean Cup Quarter-Final, they were hit for five goals in a 5-4 to 1-9 defeat at the hands of St Louis Ballymena in Ahoghill.

In the Corn na nÓg they were facile winners over St Patrick's Armagh at Cookstown's Mid Ulster Sports Arena.

The same side were winners of the D'Alton Cup last season and now march on to the semi-finals.