Hurling and camogie the focus for Coaching Conference in Owenbeg this weekend

Some of the top hurling and camogie authorities in Ireland will be attending the O’Neills Ulster GAA Coaching Conference in Owenbeg, Dungiven this Saturday.

The theme of this year's conference will focus on Developing Hurling and Camogie Performance.

The event at Owenbeg will be headlined by Derek McGrath, the former Waterford hurling manager. He will be joined by the All Ireland winning Cork camogie manager, Paudie Murray, and the National Director of Hurling, Martin Fogarty.

Others taking part over the course of the day are Kevin Murray (Cork Senior Camogie Coach); Eoin McNicholl (Ulster GAA Sport Science Officer); and Damien Young (Performance Analyst Tipperary Senior Hurlers).

For 2019, the format will take on a new look with two practical sessions being delivered on pitch on how to optimise your training to make your team more effective, followed by a discussion with the panel on the breakdown of their session.

Those attending will have the opportunity to take part in two workshops. One will look at ‘the basic fitness requirement of a senior player while dealing with multiple workloads’, while the other questions ‘do the stats add up? What should a club coach focus on?’.

This will be followed by two keynote presentations on ‘The importance of a structured games programme, linking to the bigger picture and the importance of surrounding yourself with good people'.

Oliver Galligan, President Ulster GAA, said: “We are confident that camogs and hurlers from across Ulster will benefit enormously from this year’s conference which will offer practical sessions as well as the invaluable input of our star-studded line-up of speakers. We want to thank O’Neills for all their support over the years and we look forward to seeing representatives of clubs from all over Ulster coming together at the fantastic Derry county facility at Owenbeg and strengthening the links of the GAA family.”

Kieran Kennedy, Managing Director of O’Neills Irish International Sports Company Ltd, said: “We are delighted to sponsor this event for the past 16 years and to have such a high profile panel for 2019. The practical sessions being incorporated for the first time this year add another element which the coaches can learn from and take away and implement in their own clubs. We greatly value our long-standing partnership with Ulster GAA and wish them every success with this year’s conference.”