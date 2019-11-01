Sé McGuigan named in Champion 15 team of 2019

Slaughtneil and Derry forward Sé McGuigan has been named on the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Champion 15 and will pick up his award at the All-Star banquet in Dublin on Friday night.

McGuigan scored 2-8 in the Christy Ring Cup, which ended with Derry losing out in the semi-final to eventual winners Meath.

Banagher's Brian Óg McGilligan was also among the list of nominations.

It is the first year of a combined team between the competitions. Cormac O'Doherty and Cian Waldron were named in last year's Christy Ring team of the year.

In 2017, following Derry's Nicky Rackard success, Brendan Rogers, Darragh McCloskey, Paul Cleary, Sean Cassidy and Gerald Bradley were all selected in the Nicky Rackard team of the season.

This year's selection features seven players who competed in the Ring Cup, five who contested the Rackard

Cup and three who featured in the Meager Cup.

Ring Cup winners Meath and Rackard Cup Champions Sligo lead the way claiming three places each

on the 15-man selection.

Keith Keoghan, Seán Geraghty and Jack Regan are all acknowledged for their role in Meath’s

campaign, which ended in victory over Down.

The successful Sligo trio are James Weir, Keith Raymond and Gerard O’Kelly Lynch.

Down’s run to the Ring Cup final is rewarded with places for Daithí Sands and Caolan Taggart while

Meagher Cup winners Leitrim are honoured with spots for Enda Moreton and James Glancy.

The remaining positions go to Armagh, Tyrone, Derry, Wicklow and Lancashire.

GAA President John Horan praised all of those who have been honoured.

He said: “Tonight’s event is the big awards night in the GAA’s inter-county calendar and I laud the

contribution of all of the players who competed in our championships this year, but especially those

who set the standard and who will be honoured this evening.

“The players on the Champions 15 shortlist led the way and the respective roles they played in their

counties’ campaigns is one of the stand-out features about the tiered approach we have to our

hurling competitions.

“Well done to them all and best of luck in your future pursuit of silverware.”

The selection process has now evolved, with 45 players selected as Champion 15 nominees before a

list of 15 is confirmed.

The new selection process has introduced player and coach feedback and has been finalised by an

independent selection committee of journalists and referees.

Hurlers from the McDonagh Cup were considered alongside players from the GAA All-Ireland Senior

Hurling Championships with two of them making the list of All-Stars nominations.

Champion 15 Team 2019



1: Simon Doherty (Armagh) – Nicky Rackard Cup

2: Caolan Taggart (Down) – Christy Ring Cup

3: Keith Keoghan (Meath) – Christy Ring Cup

4: Enda Moreton (Leitrim) – Lory Meagher Cup

5: James Weir (Sligo) – Nicky Rackard Cup

6: James Glancy (Leitrim) – Lory Meagher Cup

7: John Henderson (Wicklow) – Christy Ring Cup

8: Keith Raymond (Sligo) – Nicky Rackard Cup

9: Sean Geraghty (Meath) – Christy Ring Cup

10: Jack Regan (Meath) – Christy Ring Cup

11: Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (Sligo) – Nicky Rackard Cup

12: Damian Casey (Tyrone) – Nicky Rackard Cup

13: Dáithi Sands (Down) – Christy Ring Cup

14: Ronan Crowley (Lancashire) – Lory Meagher Cup

15: Sé McGuigan (Derry) – Christy Ring Cup

Player of the Year:

Joe McDonagh Cup Paddy Purcell - Laois

Christy Ring Cup Jack Regan - Meath

Nicky Rackard Cup Keith Raymond - Sligo

Lory Meagher Cup Ronan Crowley - Lancashire