Quiz: Test your knowledge of the city in the Big Derry Quiz

It's quiz time so why not take the big Derry General Knowledge Quiz.
How much do you actually know? Test your knowledge of Derry on all aspects of life and history in the city:
• GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
• WRITERS AND ARTISTS
• PLACE NAMES
• BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY
• PEOPLE
• BUILDINGS
• ENTERTAINMENT
Good luck!
Most of the quiz questions were taken from the Derry Quiz Book 2 which was published by Guildhall Press in 1988. It was compiled with the help of the following: The Guildhall Press staff, Gerry Lynch, Dermot Logue, Declan Carlin, George Proctor and A W Hileman.
