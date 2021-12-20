Me & You with Jennifer Griffiths: Merry Christmas Everyone

Well, last article before the 'big day,' so from the bottom of my heart I’d like to wish you all a Very Merry Christmas Time!

Just a short article then with a few messages to say, share and make you smile…



DON’T buy any more presents, unexpected guest? Give them the present you didn’t like from last year.



DO ask everyone to bring something ‘ready made’ that you can heat up, you are meant to enjoy the day too, not be slaving over the cooker all day.

REMEMBER your children will eat loads of chocolate and won’t want to eat their sprouts / carrots / roast potatoes - don’t stress it’s only Christmas Day once a year.

BABIES will love the boxes and presents more than the toy itself, don’t be disappointed this is normal.

TODDLERS love unwrapping presents but they will still prefer their tatty teddy / old doll.

YOU, have bought enough food, you do not need anymore - the shops are open on St Stephen's Day.

DO remember to buy a variety of batteries - you will need them.

SING you have to sing at Christmas, carols, old and new Christmas songs, if you can’t sing, sing anyway it’s Christmas.

DO if someone offers to wash the dishes say, yes please and sit down.

CALORIES don’t count at Christmas, it is a fact that chocolate, Christmas cake, mince pies, cream, brandy butter all have their fat content removed to allow us all to eat whatever we like at Christmas time. Erm, don’t Google is that true… but it should be as you deserve nice things, diets are for January only.

TIME make time to play with the children, what is the point of buying all those toys to not play?

DOG yes he (or she) will still want a walk… hmmm good excuse to not wash the dishes / make that cooked breakfast you always have / tidy up all that wrapping paper.

PREPARE the night before; peel the veg, set the table etc. Oh and yes everyone in your house can help.

WRAP all the presents this week, not on Christmas Eve, on Christmas Eve you should be relaxing with chocolate / wine / mince pie or whatever you like.

PHOTOS, are great to capture memories but please see your child open that gift, see the memory in the making, you can photograph them playing with it later.

VISIT, don’t run round to see everyone on Christmas Day, the day is about relaxing, fun, not dashing to five or six houses in a big rush, being sweaty and grumpy (and that’s just you!) Plan your visits over the Christmas period – I bet those you are going to visit will think phew no crazy rushing visitors all day just a nice chilling time!

FOOD check no one has turned vegan or vegetarian? Sorry if that means another trip to the supermarket!

SEVEN O’CLOCK, it’s visitors out of the door, pyjamas on and relaxing family time… bliss!

BUY a sellotape dispenser, a big one, not a cheap plastic one - saves time when wrapping or better still just buy Christmas bags to pop those presents in. Hmmm, yes I know not environmentally friendly but it is if you reuse, reuse, reuse or buy ones made of brown paper and add a paper bow!

BUILD it will take hours, I know you think it won’t, but it will, take it from a mum who knows!, to build that Lego set / dolls house etc. So build it in the next few days and leave it at granny’s till Christmas Eve then collect it. Do teach your children, to say smile and say, thank you I love my present Aunty Pat, (even if they don’t – that’s what returns where made for!) Yes, I know you do this!

Hope you are smiling now, hope these tips and ideas do help, but most of all I wish you all a very Merry Christmas Time, God bless xxxx

Written by, on Facebook, Me & You @meandyoubyjenni to support the Greater Shantallow Talking To Our Babies, Greater Shantallow Area Part