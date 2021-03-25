World Down's Syndrome Day feature

Sunday was World Down's Syndrome Day. In a follow up to the feature on the South Derry Down's Syndrome Group, the County Derry Post is profiling some sports people across the county.

Anton Campbell

Age: 15.

Club: Magherafelt Rossa.

School: Kilronan, Magherafelt

Favourite sports: GAA, soccer, basketball, golf and Special Olympics events.

Favourite position: Forward.

Favourite teams: Magherafelt Rossa, Derry and Manchester United.

Best sporting memory: Lifting Sam Maguire with the Dublin team after the 2017 All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

Favourite game played: For Derry against Antrim in Loup, when I scored three goals and Derry won by a point.

Favourite moment: Wayne Rooney's overhead kick against Manchester City.

Favourite game you have watched: Rossa winning championship and watching Danny (Heavron) lift the Cup.

Your sporting heroes: Emmett McGuckin, Danny Heavron and Wayne Rooney.

Favourite song: Best Song Ever by One Direction.

Favourite film: Mall Cop 2.

Favourite food: Steak.

Favourite holiday destination: Disney and its Rock 'n Roller coaster.

Funny memory: Standing beside the Rossa sub bench when Adrian Cush (legend) called out loud - 'Anton get ready'. I was raring to go on but Antone McElhone was handed the sub slip.

Sorcha Moran

Age: 14.

Club: Derry GAA for All.

School: Kilronan, Magherafelt.

Favourite sports: Football and basketball.

Favourite position: A no nonsense full forward.

Favourite teams: Derry and Celtic.

Best sporting memory: Playing for Derry against Tyrone and Antrim.

Favourite game played: It was in Croke Park against Raheny GAA All-Stars.

Favourite moment: I scored a point against Antrim in the Special Championship match.

Favourite game you have watched: Celtic winning 5-0 against Rangers in 2018.

Your sporting heroes: Scott Brown and Stephen Cluxton.

Favourite Derry player: Padraig 'Tad' Cassidy. He gave me a Derry Jersey at my cousin's wedding.

Favourite song: The Gambler

Favourite TV programme: Friends.

Favourite food: Pizza.

Favourite holiday destination: Salou.

Hopes for 2021: I can't wait until we go back to football.

Finn Heaney

Age: 15.

School: St Pius X Magherafelt.

Favourite sports: Football, canoeing and swimming.

Favourite position: Any position, I just love playing football.

Favourite team: Derry

Best sporting memory: Playing for Derry at Creggan

Favourite moment: I love going on the pitch to all the cheering.

Favourite game you have watched: It was watching Cargin win the championship in Portglenone.

Your sporting hero: AP McCoy.

Favourite song: Ireland's Call

Favourite film: Mrs Brown

Favourite food: Sausage and onion wrap...and red sauce.

Cliodhna O'Neill

Club: Ballinascreen.

School: Kilronan, Magherafelt.

Favourite sport: Football.

Favourite position: Forward.

Favourite team: Derry.

Favourite sporting memory: Watching my big sister Rhiannah win the All-Ireland school camogie final.

Favourite game played: Against Tyrone in Croke Park for GAA for all.

Favourite goal: At half time game in Ladies GFA final.

Sporting heroes: My sisters Caoimhe and Rhiannah.

Favourite song: That's what makes you beautiful.

Favourite film: Home Alone.

Favourite food: Chinese.

Micheál McCloy

Age: 16.

Club: Craobh Rua Camlocha / St. Killian’s GAC Whitecross Co. Armagh.

School: St Paul’s Bessbrook.

Favourite sports: Soccer and gaelic football.

Favourite position: Full-forward.

Favourite team you support: Arsenal.

Best sporting memory: Playing in Croke Park.

Favourite game played: Playing for Derry v Antrim.

Favourite goal, save or moment: Derry GAA for All video 2020.

Favourite game you have watched: Going to games with my Dad and Uncle John (Boy).

Your sporting hero: Cristiano Ronaldo and Patsy Bradley.

Favourite song: All My Life by The Foo Fighters.

Favourite film: Star Wars.

Favourite food: Burger and Chips.

Favourite holiday destination: Disneyland Paris

Hopes for 2021: I can’t wait to get back out to play again.

Conán McGerr

Age: 16.

Club: Moneymore.

School: Sperrinview, Dungannon.

Favourite sports: Football-Derry, running - Eagles Special Olympics Club

Favourite position: Anywhere on the field.

Favourite team you support: Derry.

Best sporting memory: Tyrone winning Sam in 2008.

Favourite game played: Playing on Croke park with GAA for All.

Favourite goal, save or moment: Playing at Owenbeg during half-time of a Derry match, I scored a point from play.

Favourite moment you have watched: Dublin replay against Mayo, I jumped into hot tub when Dublin won.

Your sporting heroes: Mugsy (Owen Mulligan) Mummy and uncle Stephen are good friends and mummy was his neighbour when younger. Peter Canavan taught my mummy and auntie Claire.

Enda Muldoon played for my granda's club, Ballinderry.

Favourite song: Boston Rose, by the Wolfe Tones.

Favourite film: Home Alone and Snow Buddies

Favourite food: Chinese or pizza.

Advice for others: Support our club Derry GAA for All.

Ben McAllister

Age: 20.

Club: Kilrea.

School: Went to Sandleford school in Coleraine.

Favourite sport: Walking.

Favourite position: Forward.

Favourite team you support: Kilrea.

Best sporting memory: Playing at Croke Park.

Favourite game played: Celtic Park.

Favourite moment: Scoring a goal past my friend John Hurley.

Your sporting hero: My wee brother Ciaran.

Favourite song: Seven Spanish angels by Liam Turner.

Favourite film: Simpsons movie.

Favourite food: Vegetarian meals.

Favourite holiday destination: Letterkenny .

Advice for others: I'd like to wish all my friends a great day and support all charities.

James Neeson





Club: South Derry Down's Syndrome.

School: Townparks, Kilronan, Magherafelt NRC.

Favourite sports: Football, gaelic and running.

Favourite position: Striker.

Favourite team: Liverpool.

Best sporting memory: I was selected to be a member of the Law Enforcement torch run team at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Idaho USA in 2009. I represented Ireland and carried the ‘Flame of Hope’ around Idaho in the days before the games. I ran with police officers from all over the world and I got to keep the Olympic Ivory torch.

Favourite game played: Playing in Croke Park.

Favourite moment: Being selected to help coach the U10s in Watty Graham's Glen.

Favourite game: Liverpool v AC Milan 3-3, Champions' League Final in May 2005 when Liverpool won on penalties.

Your sporting hero: Steven Gerrard.

Favourite song: You'll Never Walk Alone.

Favourite film: Fast and Furious.

Favourite food: Chinese, Honey Chilli Chicken.

Favourite holiday: Big family holiday in Portugal, when 35 of our family went away altogether.

Advice for others: A big thank you to all our coaches who give up their time to coach us to be the best we can be.

Kevin Walls

Age: 34.

Club: St Martin’s Desertmartin.

School: Cookstown Regional College.

Favourite sport: Gaelic

Favourite position: Full-forward.

Favourite team: Derry.

Best Sporting memory: Special Olympics in Dublin.

Favourite game played: At Celtic Park in Derry.

Favourite moment: The day Emmett McGuckin gave me his jersey and signed it.

Favourite game watched: Derry v Tyrone matches.

Your sporting hero: Joe Brolly.

Favourite song: Hold on to your hat by Derek Ryan.

Favourite film: The James Bond films.

Favourite food: Chippy

Favourite holiday destination: Rome.

Hopes for the year: Derry for Sam 2021.

John Hurley

Age: 42.

School: Magherafelt Adult Centre.

Favourite sport: Football.

Favourite position: Goalkeeper.

Favourite team: Liverpool.

Best sporting memory: Playing in Celtic Park.

Favourite moment: I enjoy saving goals for the team.

Favourite game you have watched: I enjoy watching Derry play.

Favourite player: Steven Gerrard.

Your sporting hero: I met Pat Jennings in Magherafelt many years ago.

Favourite song: Walking in the moonlight.

Favourite game watched: Seeing Bellaghy minors win club title.

Favourite film: Mamma Mia, Here we go again.

Favorite food: Chicken Maryland

Favourite holiday destination: Dublin.

Favourite TV programmes: Eastenders, New Tricks and Casualty.

Favourite singers: Daniel O'Donnell, Nathan Carter, Susan McCann, Philomena Begley and The Three Amigos.

Cara Rose McElhinney

Age: 15.

School: Rossmar, Limavady.

Favourite sports: Gaelic football.

Favourite position: Full-back.

Favourite team: Donegal.

Favourite match: Playing at half-time with my friends in the Derry v Laois championship game in Owenbeg.

Sporting hero: My big brother Ryan who plays for Dungiven

Favourite song: Let it go

Favourite film: All the Toy Story films.

Favourite food: Pepperoni Pizza.

Favourite holiday destination: Downings in Donegal.

Conor Mallon

Age: 8.

Club: Watty Graham's Glen.

School: P5 in St Patrick's PS, Glen.

Favourite sports: Football.

Favourite position: I like playing as a forward so I can score goals.

Favourite teams: Derry and Glen.

Favourite game played: I enjoyed playing at half-time in Owenbeg when Derry played Kildare.

Favourite moment: I love scoring goals when I play in garden with my two brothers, Jack and Lorcan.

Your sporting hero: Conor Glass, he plays for Glen and Derry.

Favourite song: I love singing along to all the songs in the movie ' Sing'.

Favourite film: I love watching Home Alone 2, it's so funny.

Favourite food: I love pepperoni pizza with chips.

Favourite holiday destination: I loved when we went on holiday to Majorca. I like going on an aeroplane and can't wait to go on holiday again. It's so much fun.

Other interests: I like playing cowboys and indians with my twin brother Jack.

Hopes for 2021: I miss my friends and I can't wait to see my friend Barney at school.