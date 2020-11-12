Five@5: Derry businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Contact
Derry Now has launched a new campaign to help our local businesses in these difficult times.
The 'Five at Five' campaign will highlight five local businesses who are still open.
The aim is to encourage people to support these businesses when they can.
Here are just some of the local businesses still operating:
BitsnPieces now has a Christmas Club open at their Northside, Quayside and Maydown stores. The stores have a wide variety of items, including lights, gifts, decorations, toys and candles. All you need for a fantastic Christmas. Deposit secures any item.
****************************** ***********************
Semi Chem at Foyleside, Derry.
20% off your entire shop when you spend £10
Available until November 14. Terms, conditions and selected exclusions
*************************************************
Jessica Jones (Urban Clothes), Waterloo Street, Derry
Balenciaga Ladies Jackets coming soon
Balenciaga Sweatshirts - £45.00
Stone Island Hoodies - £50.00
Kids Northface/Hugo Boss/Adidias Tracksuits
***************************************************
The Gift Box, 28 Shipquay Street, Derry. Telephone - 02871264462.
Family business providing gifts for every occassion , including fashion accessories , clothing and one of a kind gifts
Shop Local
*************************************************
Kular Fashion, Derry. Telephone - 02871261326. Enjoy 10% off your first online order
Free delivery. Fred Perry, Ralph Lauren, Ted Baker, Boss,
********************************************
Let's all support our local businesses when we can.
