Five@5: Derry businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Derry Now has launched a new campaign to help our local businesses in these difficult times.

The 'Five at Five' campaign will highlight five local businesses who are still open.

The aim is to encourage people to support these businesses when they can.

Here are just some of the local businesses still operating:

SafeShield Solutions provides a 100% natural, high-level disinfecting and sanitising service. Their system is non-irritant, safe for human use and kills 99.999% of viruses, bacteria, mould, fungi, and spores. The company will help make your premises safe. Give them a call on 07762817500.



The multi award-winning Bishops Gate Hotel is offering a special Santa Experience this year. The city centre has created an exceptional festive package to make memories that will last a life time. To book call 02871140300 and team at the hotel are available Monday to Friday.





Collon Shoe Repairs at 2 Messines Terrace is a long-standing and renowned business in Derry. The locally-owned business offers a range of services from shoe repairs to key cutting and dry cleaning. Their telephone number is 02871309390.



Mulvenna Vision are based at 16 The Diamond and their number is 02871265425. The contemporary opticians source amazing eyewear as well, of course, as offering a first class service in eyecare.



If it's quality meat and service you are after, then Breslin's Butchers at Whitehouse Retail Park is the place to go. The store is locally-run and now has its Christmas Club open. To order, call them on 02871263330.

Let's all support our local businesses when we can.