Five@5: Derry businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Contact
Derry Now has launched a new campaign to help our local businesses in these difficult times.
The 'Five at Five' campaign will highlight five local businesses who are still open.
The aim is to encourage people to support these businesses when they can.
Here are just some of the local businesses still operating:
SafeShield Solutions provides a 100% natural, high-level disinfecting and sanitising service. Their system is non-irritant, safe for human use and kills 99.999% of viruses, bacteria, mould, fungi, and spores. The company will help make your premises safe. Give them a call on 07762817500.
*********************************************
The multi award-winning Bishops Gate Hotel is offering a special Santa Experience this year. The city centre has created an exceptional festive package to make memories that will last a life time. To book call 02871140300 and team at the hotel are available Monday to Friday.
***********************************************
Collon Shoe Repairs at 2 Messines Terrace is a long-standing and renowned business in Derry. The locally-owned business offers a range of services from shoe repairs to key cutting and dry cleaning. Their telephone number is 02871309390.
***********************************************
Mulvenna Vision are based at 16 The Diamond and their number is 02871265425. The contemporary opticians source amazing eyewear as well, of course, as offering a first class service in eyecare.
***********************************************
If it's quality meat and service you are after, then Breslin's Butchers at Whitehouse Retail Park is the place to go. The store is locally-run and now has its Christmas Club open. To order, call them on 02871263330.
Let's all support our local businesses when we can.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.