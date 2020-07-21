Special online exhibition has been launched of lockdown art created by a group of County Derry artists

A new online exhibition has been launched to showcase the talents of a group of County Derry artists.

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre has organised the exhibition of work created by its in-house Friday Art Group called ‘Art Apart’.

The ‘Art Apart’ members normally meet every Friday afternoon in the centre to create artwork together and learn from each other over a cup of tea.

However, due to COVID-19 and the temporary closure of the centre, the group have been unable to meet.

Despite this, they have continued to share their love for art and have all remained creative at home.

Now, the pieces they have made are on virtual display.

The exhibition showcases members’ enthusiasm for visual arts and their collective talent while also reflecting the community they have created.

Some works are for sale and if you are interested in purchasing a piece, you are asked to get in touch with Esther Alleyne at Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

You can view the full exhibition and more information about the project by going to the Roe Valley Arts Centre's website.

The exhibition will remain online until August 24.

If you’re involved with a community group and would like to engage in an art project in partnership with Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre or Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart you can also the council.