AE22: MLAs have a 'moral imperative' to get back into government – McGlone

The SDLP's Patsy McGlone is used to the waiting, having honed his patience at every Assembly Election since 1998.

He was elected to serve in Stormont for a sixth time last Thursday, and in his election speech, he raised a rallying cry to elected members to get on with the job.

“The challenge of the outcome of this election is to bring about a society that accommodates difference, diversity and brings people together through working together on the basis of respect,” he said.

“There is no other way to do it. We need to bring about political structures that give full credence and expression to that.

“It's a big challenge, and one that is never going to go away, until all parties face up to that and bring that about, we won't have a society at ease with itself.”

McGlone said the challenge of implementing change required a functioning government to be in place.

“It is imperative we have a government running as soon as possible,” he said.

“I'm sure everyone around the doors heard awful cases of people living in abject poverty, people who can't get medical appointments, people really stretched.

“That's going to be a huge challenge to affect that and bring about that change, but people are demanding it off us.

“It is not alone our critical duty, but our moral imperative to get back and cracking on that as elected representatives, and try to assist people, many of whom are finding it extremely difficult.”