Search

11 May 2022

AE22: MLAs have a 'moral imperative' to get back into government – McGlone

The SDLP MLA discussed change and respect in his election speech.

AE22: MLAs have a 'moral imperative' to get back into government – McGlone

Patsy McGlone celebrates with Mid Ulster councillors Malachy Quinn, Christine McFlynn and Martin Kearney.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

11 May 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

The SDLP's Patsy McGlone is used to the waiting, having honed his patience at every Assembly Election since 1998.

He was elected to serve in Stormont for a sixth time last Thursday, and in his election speech, he raised a rallying cry to elected members to get on with the job.

“The challenge of the outcome of this election is to bring about a society that accommodates difference, diversity and brings people together through working together on the basis of respect,” he said.

“There is no other way to do it. We need to bring about political structures that give full credence and expression to that.

“It's a big challenge, and one that is never going to go away, until all parties face up to that and bring that about, we won't have a society at ease with itself.”

McGlone said the challenge of implementing change required a functioning government to be in place.

“It is imperative we have a government running as soon as possible,” he said.

“I'm sure everyone around the doors heard awful cases of people living in abject poverty, people who can't get medical appointments, people really stretched.

“That's going to be a huge challenge to affect that and bring about that change, but people are demanding it off us.

“It is not alone our critical duty, but our moral imperative to get back and cracking on that as elected representatives, and try to assist people, many of whom are finding it extremely difficult.”

WATCH: All the speeches from the Mid Ulster AE22 Declaration

Sinn Féin leader Michelle O'Neill was first to speak on stage.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media