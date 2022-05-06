Search

08 May 2022

Six elected across Derry constituencies as count goes to second day

Keith Buchanan is just 15 votes short of the quota in Mid Ulster.

Six elected across Derry constituencies as count goes to second day

Counting at Magherafelt Count Centre has been suspended.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

07 May 2022 12:27 AM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

After a gruelling day of counting in Magherafelt, six candidates have been elected in County Derry's three constituencies.

Delays marked the beginning of the day at Meadowbank Leisure Centre as seven constituencies and their associated press, candidates and election teams flocked to Magherafelt.

By mid-afternoon, Sinn Féin were celebrating their first success as former Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill romped home in Mid Ulster with an increased vote of 10,845.

Her surplus then pulled party colleagues Linda Dillon and first-time candidate Emma Sheerin over the line, as the party's vote management again reaped rewards.

It proved fruitful in Foyle also, where young candidate Pádraig Delargy topped the poll and was elected alongside the SDLP's Mark Durkan.

East Derry proved a slower burn, with the DUP's Maurice Bradley getting over the line shortly before 10.00pm to become the constituency's first elected MLA.

The DUP's Keith Buchanan goes into Saturday just 15 votes short of the quota in Mid Ulster.

As all three counts were suspended, four candidates remained in the running in Mid Ulster, nine in Foyle and seven in East Derry.

Counting will begin again in Magherafelt at 9.00am on Saturday morning.

LIVE BLOG: ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022

Keep right up to date before, during and after the 2022 Assembly Election.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media