Search

15 May 2022

Dementia health event to be held in County Derry this week

Dementia health event to be held in County Derry this week

The event is open to carers or family members of someone living with dementia.

Reporter:

Reporter

15 May 2022 9:01 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A dementia health event will be held in County Derry this week. 

The event, which is presented by the Learmount Dementia Fund, will be held on Wednesday, May 18 in Learmount Resource Centre in Park village. 

The event is open to carers or family members of someone living with dementia. 

It is also open to those who are concerned that a family member or friend is in the early stages of dementia. 

The event is suitable for people with dementia to come along to as a dedicated calm space will be set aside. 

On the night, which commences at 7pm and runs to 9pm, there will be an opportunity to have private one-to-one sessions to get a solicitor’s advice and also benefits advice. 

Representatives from Western Health and Social Care Trust (The Pathway to Dementia), DEEDS (local support for people with dementia and their carers) and Alzheimer’s Society (communication and dementia) will be there.  

There will also be complimentary therapies and health checks for carers on the night. 

It will also be a chance to meet up with other carers and families dealing with similar issues. 

Organisers are advising those attending to get there for 7pm to book the private one-to-one sessions, complimentary therapies and to hear the short, informational talks. 

For more information contact Learmount Community Centre on 02877781881 or email learmountgroup@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Derry GAA

Conor Doherty of Derry, celebrates his side's third goal, scored by Benny Heron, during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Derry and Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds.

Derry Sport

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media