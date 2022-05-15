Dementia health event to be held in County Derry this week

A dementia health event will be held in County Derry this week.

The event, which is presented by the Learmount Dementia Fund, will be held on Wednesday, May 18 in Learmount Resource Centre in Park village.

The event is open to carers or family members of someone living with dementia.

It is also open to those who are concerned that a family member or friend is in the early stages of dementia.

The event is suitable for people with dementia to come along to as a dedicated calm space will be set aside.

On the night, which commences at 7pm and runs to 9pm, there will be an opportunity to have private one-to-one sessions to get a solicitor’s advice and also benefits advice.

Representatives from Western Health and Social Care Trust (The Pathway to Dementia), DEEDS (local support for people with dementia and their carers) and Alzheimer’s Society (communication and dementia) will be there.

There will also be complimentary therapies and health checks for carers on the night.

It will also be a chance to meet up with other carers and families dealing with similar issues.

Organisers are advising those attending to get there for 7pm to book the private one-to-one sessions, complimentary therapies and to hear the short, informational talks.

For more information contact Learmount Community Centre on 02877781881 or email learmountgroup@gmail.com