12 Jan 2022

Woman appeals for witnesses to hit-and-run on busy County Derry road to come forward

The Mercedes car was badly damaged in the crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a hit-and-run road traffic collision outside Maghera on Monday (January 10).

It was reported that a Land Rover jeep, which was blue in colour and towing a horsebox, pulled out in front of a car at the junction of the Mullagh Road and the Glenshane Road at around 1.40pm. 

The car, a blue Mercedes A-Class, swerved in an attempt to avoid the jeep but instead struck an oncoming white Volvo truck. 

The car was left with significant damage and its driver, a female in her 50s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to her injuries. 
The driver of the Land Rover jeep did not stop and drove on in the direction of the Glenshane Pass towards Derry .    

The daughter of the woman who was driving the Mercedes says they are in the process of retrieving CCTV footage from the local area. 

Appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dash cam footage, the woman, who preferred not to be named, said they are hoping to locate the driver of the Land Rover who left the scene.

The woman also commended two witnesses who stayed with her mother until paramedics arrived. 

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing to anyone with dash-cam footage recorded in the area at the time of the collision or with any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 803 10/01/22.”

