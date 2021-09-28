Search

28/09/2021

Talks to help remove "planning blockages" are welcome says, Sinn Féin councillor

Talks to help remove "planning blockages" are welcome says, Sinn Féin councillor

Councillor Conor Heaney is hoping safety works on Creggan reservoir can get underway soon

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin councillor, Conor Heaney, has welcomed progress in discussions that could lead to the removal of planning blockages affecting a number of key infrastructure projects in Derry.

Talks between Creggan Country Park and Derry & Strabane Council with the latter looking to take on the management of Creggan reservoir.

Moves to enable new developments for projects elsewhere in the city looked to have hit a brick wall in lobbying the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to stump up financial support to ensure that safety works at the reservoir could begin.

Cllr Heaney, who represents the Foyleside ward, said: “Over the last few months myself and party colleagues have been lobbying the Department of Infrastructure and council to match fund £250,000 of financial support offered by the Department for Communities for safety works to be carried out at Creggan reservoir.

“This was due to DfI’s Rivers Agency insistence that the works should be carried out to enable planning permission for new developments at Fort George, Magee and the construction of a new community centre in the Glenview area.

“Due to the refusal of the DfI Minister Nicola Mallon to provide match funding, council have had to pursue alternative ways of resolving the planning problems.

“One option is for council to assume the role of ‘responsible reservoir manager’ for the Creggan site which would allow Rivers Agency to remove their planning objections.

“I am pleased that discussions between council and the management of Creggan Country Park are progressing which will hopefully allow council to take on the management of the reservoir.

“I look forward to a paper coming before council committee in the coming weeks to progress the issue further”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media