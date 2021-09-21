Join the Mayor for a spin and help raise money for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

The sweatbands will be out on Saturday, October 16 as Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, hosts a spin-a-thon to raise funds for his Mayor's charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

The event will take place from 10am to 4pm in Foyleside Shopping Centre, and buckets will be available on the day for the public to donate or there is also the option to donate online.

Members of the public can also take part by calling FDST on: 02871343991 or expressing an interest on the day. Strict cleaning regimes, however, will be in place in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

Mayor Warke said: “I'm really excited about next month's spin-a-thon, which will be a great day's fun that will also hopefully help raise a bit of money for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

“Although I'm admittedly a bit nervous myself about taking part and testing my fitness out, it's all a bit of craic and nothing too serious. We will have four bikes in operation so if you fancy joining myself and staff and members from Foyle Down Syndrome Trust then get yourself signed up.

“I want to thank Foyleside for their co-operation in allowing us to host this event in the centre and I would ask anyone who may be out and about shopping if you could spare any change for this fantastic cause, it would certainly be much appreciated.”

Christopher Cooper, Manager of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, added: “We've been really pleased and overwhelmed with the support that Mayor Warke has shown us so far, and with the support that we have received from the public as well.

“We're delighted to be a part of another exciting fund-raising event and every little does help in terms of donations so we would really welcome anything that people would be able to give on the day, or online.

“Anyone who is interested in testing their pedal power can give us a call on 02871343991 and we can get you booked in, or just turn up on the day. The more people we can get involved, the better, so if you're interested, please don't hesitate to get in touch.”

Donation buckets will be available on the day, or you can donate online at: bit.ly/MWCharity