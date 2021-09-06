Boris plan for National Insurance payment hike will hit Derry wage-earners hard, warns Foyle MLA McLaughlin

Foyle MLA, Sinead McLaughlin, has hit out against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to increase National Insurance payments.

The SDLP politician was speaking out after it was revealed that both the Prime Minister and his Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, are to announce a 1.25 per cent increase in National Insurance contritbutions that are likely to be raised from low earners across the north of Ireland as well as Britain.

Johnson's planned announcement is a complete reversal from his 2019 election manifesto when he pledged that under him, he would “guarantee” that a Conservative government “will not raise the rate of income tax, VAT or National Insurance”.

The increase is said to be helping fund the cost of social care in England but no clarification has come from either Johnson or Sunak as to how the money raised will be recirculated back to the devolved Northern Irish Assembly at Stormont.

Ms McLaughlin criticised the proposal saying it would hurt Derry especially given the city's low-wage economy.

She said: “The suggestion of increasing the standard rate of National Insurance will particularly hit the lower paid.

“This is significant for Derry, as average pay here is much lower than in most parts of the UK and Ireland. The SDLP is therefore very unhappy about what the government is expected to propose.

“The SDLP believes in fair taxation, which means that those who can best afford to pay tax should pay the most. Those on the lowest pay, should pay the least – or nothing at all.

“Unfortunately, National Insurance does not operate in this way. It hits those on lower pay much harder than those on much higher rates of pay.

“Rather than lift the National Insurance rate, it would be far better and far fairer to extend the application of the existing National Insurance rate that is paid by those on lower pay to those who are on much higher rates of pay.

“That would generate far more revenue for the government. They could also consider extending National Insurance to those well paid individuals who are continuing to work beyond the state retirement age.”