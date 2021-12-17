Search

17 Dec 2021

Cookery: Get into the Christmas spirit with these festive dishes

What's Cooking for Christmas!

A cookie selectin box for the sweet tooth in your life

Christmas is a time of giving and why not make an edible gift for that special someone to take pride of place on their festive table, whilst having fun with the family in the kitchen too!

Gastro Gays have got the perfect solution – a delectable Cranberry and Port Sauce.

For this sauce, which bears a whisper of star anise and a delicious orange twist, you want to balance out the tartness of the fruits with the sweetness of the sugar and port.

For gifting those with a sweeter tooth, Lili Forberg’s Cookie Selection Box is sure to go down a treat.

The recipe is easy to create, and everyone will have fun choosing their favourite goodie from the box.

Cranberry and Port Sauce

Ingredients

l 400g frozen cranberries

l 175g Siúcra caster sugar

l 2 star anise

l One orange, peel and juice

l 100ml Port (Ruby or Tawny work best here)

Method

1. In a saucepan, bring the sugar with the orange juice to the boil and then add the cranberries, star anise, orange peels and port as you reduce to a simmer.

2. Allow to cook down on medium-low for 8-10 minutes until the cranberries soften, pop and thicken the sauce –– note: it will thicken further as it cools. Remove the star anise and orange peels at this point.

3. Decant into sterilised jars, pop on a lid and allow to cool completely.

Cookie Selection Box

Ingredients:

2 cups (240 g) normal flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 cup (227g) butter

1 cup (200 g) Siúcra Caster Sugar

1 egg

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp corn flour (optional)

1/2 tsp almond extract (optional)

Plus 1 tsp cinnamon & 1 tsp ginger, handful of chocolate chips, 1 tbsp cocoa powder

Method

1. Heat your oven to 190°c

2. Cream butter and sugar with a hand mixer.

3. Add rest of ingredients and mix until combined. You can use your hands as the dough gets thicker.

4. Put on a floured surface and divide into 4 even pieces. Each piece will make a different flavour.

5. Roll out on to a floured surface and cut out using cookie cutters.

6. Add ginger and cinnamon for the gingerbread, chocolate chips to a different batch and cocoa powder the last batch.

7. Bake for 8 minutes at 190°c.

