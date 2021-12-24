EXCLUSIVE: Santa Claus has a special message for the children of Derry as Christmas approaches

Christmas is almost here and I bet all the children of Derry just can't wait to see what Santa will leave them on Christmas morning!

So we are very pleased to make this Christmas extra-special for readers of Derry Now as, despite the huge demands made on him, Santa Claus was happy to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule to talk about his plans for Christmas and the children of Derry.

What is happening at the moment Santa Claus?

Well, I have received so many letters from the good children in Derry, I have had to stay up extra late in the last few nights. All the elves are working very hard to make sure that everything will be ready for delivery of the presents on Christmas Eve night and we're right on schedule this year.

I am hearing very good reports about the children of Derry from my Santa helpers. The North Pole is very cold, so we have had to wrap up very well.

Each year, the elves and I work very hard to get ready but I still make time for all the boys and girls of Derry, because that's what puts the magic in Christmas . . . the children.

Even though it's hard work, it's very rewarding. Just thinking about how children feel on Christmas morning, opening their presents, wide sparkling eyes and a big grin on their rosy-cheeked faces, that's what makes every Christmas the best for me.

How can you get around all those houses all over the world in just one night?

That's a very clever question! Well, as I'm sure you're already well aware I'm magic; I have a fabulous gift where I can freeze time in order to get around all the houses throughout the world to all the little boys and girls.

While they're tucked up in their warm beds, I'm flying through the night sky watching as all the lights twinkle below. It is very beautiful and very still. Especially when it is a white Christmas.

It really is quite an enchanting sight to see the delicate white snowflakes flutter to earth, carpeting the land in a crisp white mantle. If you look very carefully first thing on a snowy Christmas morning, you may just be lucky enough to see the hoof prints of my reindeer.

What advice do you have for the children of Derry, who will be waiting with great excitement on the night before Christmas?

Mammy’s and Daddy’s will want to make sure that you get to bed early, so that you are fast asleep when I arrive.

Last year, I noticed that a few of the children tried to stay awake, but by the time I arrived in the county, it was great to see that all the good boys and girls were fast asleep.

Will the children all get what they want?

This is the biggest problem that I have each year. Normally I will try my very best to get the boys and girls what they want, but sometimes that is not possible. I am very very sorry for this, but I always try my best and will always try. But sometimes you know, the surprise present on Christmas morning, is the best present of them all.

Have you had any letters from this part of the world?

So many, you would not believe.

Ballymagroarty, Pennyburn, Carnhill, Galliagh, Kilfennan, Altnagelvin, Foyle Springs, Creggan, Brandywell, Rosemount, Bogside, Gobnascale, Prehen, Lenamore, Lisnagelvin, Miltown, Drumahoe, Culmore, Claudy, Feeny, Park, Newbuildings, Nixon's Corner, Strathfoyle, Eglinton, Aghadowey, Ardmore, Ballerin, Ballinascreen, Ballinderry, Ballykelly, Banagher, Bellaghy, Bellarena, Benone, Castledawson, Clady, Claudy, Desertmartin, Draperstown, Drumsurn, Dungiven, Feeny, Foreglen, Garvagh, Glenullin, Greysteel, Lavey, Lettershandoney, Limavady, Lissan, The Loup, Maghera, Magherafelt, Magilligan, Maydown, Moneymore, Park, Straw, Swatragh, Tamnaherin and Tobermore are just some of the areas that have already written in.

But there are still a few places that I may have not mentioned, so get those letters in to me.

Will you get to write to everybody in time?

Probably not, but the great thing about the magic of Christmas is that I can see every letter written to Santa, even if the children forget to put it in the post.

Will you be hungry?

I am always hungry with having to travel all around the world. Sometimes I get a chance to get a little bite to eat, but a glass of milk is always welcome. I have been told by Mrs Claus to keep off the sweets and biscuits, but maybe just one or two. Rudolph says that the reindeers are happy with some water and maybe a carrot, but don’t worry, as they are all well fed before they leave the North Pole.

Finally Santa, do you have any special message for the children of Derry?

Of course, as always, I hope all the children of Derry have a very Merry Christmas and a happy and peaceful New Year!

Make sure and be on your best behaviour. Listen to your parent or parents and remember that some presents are so very expensive, but please enjoy the ones you get.

I have seen children in other poorer countries, who are not as lucky as the children in Derry. And always remember that there are other children out in the world less well off than you.

Ho! Ho! Ho! and I hope all the people of Derry have a very Merry Christmas and a happy and peaceful New Year.

May 2022 bring you lots of joy, happiness and good health.