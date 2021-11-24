Search

24 Nov 2021

Picture Special: Magical procession illuminates Derry’s Christmas lights as thousands line route

Santa Claus sprinkled some North Pole magic over Derry as he led a festive-themed procession for the switch on of the Christmas lights

Staff Reporter

Derry Christmas Lights Switch On . . . Click the Next> tab above to go through the gallery

To order any photographs - Contact Tom Heaney (www.nwpresspics.com)

Big smile for the cameraman. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)