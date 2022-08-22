Bronco Bradley kicks off tonight at Leafair

The popular Eamon 'Bronco' Bradley Cup kicks off tonight with Foyle Harps and Rosemount contesting the opening game at Leafair.
On the 40th anniversary of Bradley's death, the competition returns amid he anticipation with the draw throwing up some exciting contests in the first round.
Both Harps and Rosemount will have hopes of going all the way in this year's competition, and this one will be hard to call with both amongst the silverware in local leagues in recent years.
The action continues tomorrow with Celtic Bar taking on Goldswifts while Bishops, Georges, Top of the Hill Celtic and Ballymac all set to play next week.
All are welcome to attend at Leafair this evening.
First Round draw
Monday 22nd August 7.00pm - Foyle Harps and Rosemount
Monday 22nd August 8.00pm - Celtic Bar vs Goldswifts
Tuesday 23rd August 7.00pm - Bishops vs Georges
Tuesday 23rd August 8.00pm - Top of the Hill Celtic FC vs Ballymac
All matches to be played at the Leafair pitches.
