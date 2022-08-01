Search

01 Aug 2022

Join the Derry News Fantasy Football League!

It's that time of year again!

Fantasy Football

Mo Salah guarantees points every week.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

01 Aug 2022 10:45 PM

It's that time of year again, when work, family and household chores are put aside as we all agonise over our Fantasy Football selections for the forthcoming season. 

Over the next nine months, our club loyalties will be tested as we cheer on individual players from our most hated rivals, all for the sake of a few extra points.

There will be United fans cheering on Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool fans cheering on Jadon Sancho and Arsenal fans cheering on Mason Mount, just for the weekly bragging rights that comes hand in hand with Fantasy Football. 

By signing up for the Derry News League, you automatically open yourself up to ridicule over your team selections on a public forum week in and week out, but, you also put yourself in with a chance of winning monthly prizes. 

So, if you think you're the next Erik Ten-Hag-McLaughlin, the next Jurgen Klopp-Doherty or Pep Guardiola-Gallagher, then visit:

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/8okgsb

Local News

