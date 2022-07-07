Search

07 Jul 2022

Smith sees red as Derry City crash to Riga defeat

Candystripes well beaten in first leg of Europa Conference League Qualifier

Derry City

Matty Smith was red carded for this incident with Riga's Muzinga Glody. Pic by Stephen McCarthy/ Sportsfile.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

07 Jul 2022 10:38 PM

Derry City 0

Riga FC 2

 

Derry City will have to come up with something special in Latvia next week after they were well beaten by Riga FC in a disappointing first leg of their Europa Conference League Qualifier at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes went into the game having returned to winning ways domestically in recent weeks, but they were found lacking against stronger opposition in the first European game played at the Brandywell in four years. 

It was Riga who struck first with a goal to silence the Brandywell just before half time. A ball forward saw Oleksandr Filippov get in behind Shane McEleney, and the striker took it to the byline before lobbing a cross into the area where Gabriel Ramos met it on the volley, firing it past Brian Maher to make it 1-0.

It could have been 2-0 with 60 seconds as Riga broke forward again, and this time it was Filippov who came close himself, twisting and turning amidst a sea of red shirts before curling the ball just past Maher’s upright.

Derry had a great chance to equalise within two minutes of the restart when Cameron McJannet whipped in a superb ball which invited a header from Smith, but the Derry forward missed the ball completely and the chance was gone.

The game took a massive turn against Derry with two huge blows in the space of three minutes midway through the second half.

Smith, having won his team a throw in deep in the Riga half, got needlessly involved with Glody Ngonda and it was enough for referee Vilhjalmur Thorarinsson to show a straight red card to the City forward.

Smith had barely made the changing rooms before Riga made it 2-0. The impressive Aurelio breezed past Shane McEleney to the byline and pulled the ball back for Filippov, who slid the ball past Maher and into the corner of the net.

It could have been even worse for Derry City as substitute Yurchenko hit the crossbar in the last few seconds of the game.

Teams

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce (Graydon 52’), Toal, McJannet, S McEleney, Thomson, Dummigan, Patching, P McEleney, Smith, McGonigle (Akintunde 74’).

RIGA FC: Purins, Petsos, Berqkvist, Vakulko, Da Penha, Soisalo (Yurchenko 76’), Jurkovskis, Ngonda, Aurelio (Petersons 80’), Cernomordijs (Korotkovs 57’), Filippov.

REFEREE: Vilhjalmur Thorarinsson.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media