Search

09 Jul 2022

Derry legends to lace up the boots for Mark Farren Cup

Moville Celtic host the Mark Farren Cup on Friday-week at Glencrow

Legends to lace up the boots for Mark Farren Cup

Glencrow will host the Mark Farren Cup on Friday-week

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

09 Jul 2022 10:11 AM

Email:

sport@derrynow.com

New Moville Celtic manager and Derry City legend Kevin Deery will be among the former stars on show at the Mark Farren Cup on Friday-week.

Glencrow Park, Moville Celtic’s home, hosts the match between two teams of legends in memory of Inishowen soccer legend Farren.

Greencastle native Farren became Derry City’s record goalscorer in 2012 and scored 113 times in 209 appearances for the Candystripes.

Farren passed away, aged 33, in 2016 after a brave battle with cancer and his memory is immortalised as the new stand at the Brandywell has been named after him.

On July 15, some former team-mates and other local legends will line out in his honour.

Derry City in Europe: From Cardiff to Riga, and all the adventures in between

Deery, who has taken the reigns at Glencrow for the 2022/23 Inishowen League season, is expected to be joined by some other former Candystripes heroes on the night.

The likes of Paddy Breslin, Neil Gerard Duffy, Seamus Farren, Martin Neely, Donal Henry and Mickey Henry are others who will line out.

One of the teams is being managed by John Logue and Sean Fagan.

Councillor Martin Farren and Raymond Dougal have charge of the other.

“It will be a great family evening and there’ll be a bouncy castle and kids football for the children,” Moville Celtic’s John Canning said.

“Mark is a legend in football and his family miss him dearly every day. This is just a wee cup to honour his memory. There’ll be no-one still playing football who’ll feature, but the players will range in age from 40 to 65 or more.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media