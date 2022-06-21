Search

21 Jun 2022

Derry City get FAI Cup home draw against Oliver Bond Celtic

Fixtures for FAI Cup first round confirmed

Ruairi Higgins Candystripes have been drawn at home for the visit of Oliver Bond Celtic.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 4:08 PM

Derry City will face Leinster Senior League opposition in the first round of the FAI Cup following Tuesday's draw.

North west neighbours Finn Harps have been paired with Bohemians in the only all Premier Division tie.

The draw also saw Donegal sides Bonagee United given a home draw against Pike Rovers from Limerick and Cockhill Celtic drawn to play UCD in Belfield. 

Cup holders St Patrick's Athletic will host Waterford. Another standout fixture is the Cork derby when Cobh Ramblers take on Cork City at St Colman's Park.

All FAI Cup first round fixtures below:

  • Cobh Ramblers v Cork City
  • Treaty United v Usher Celtic
  • Salthill Devon v Malahide United
  • Sligo Rovers v Wexford FC
  • Dundalk v Longford Town
  • Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney
  • Bonagee United v Pike Rovers
  • Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic
  • UCD v Cockhill Celtic
  • Drogheda United v Athlone Town
  • St Patrick's Athletic v Waterford FC
  • Finn Harps v Bohemians
  • Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne
  • Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers
  • Bluebell United v Galway United
  • Maynooth University Town v Villa FC

The ties are set to be played on the weekend ending 31 July.

Local News

