11 Jun 2022

Akintunde scores the winner as Derry City defeat Cliftonville

Matty Smith also on target for Candystripes

Derry City

James Akintunde scored the winner against Cliftonville today.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

11 Jun 2022 6:13 PM

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Cliftonville 1

Derry City 2

 

James Akintunde scored the winning goal as Derry City defeated Cliftonville at Solitude.

The striker pounced midway through the second half to earn a win for Ruaidhri Higgins’ side ahead of their return to competitive action against Drogheda United next Friday.

Midfielder Gerard Storey started for Cliftonville just days after making a permanent move from the Brandywell and he watched on as Matty Smith gave Derry City the lead on 24 minutes. Goalkeeper Breen couldn’t hold on to a free kick from distance and Smith was there to fire home the rebound.

With half time approaching, Cliftonville equalised. Former Candystripe Ronan Hale scored for the Reds, racing onto Storey’s raking pass before rounding Nathan Gartside and slotting home.

Akintunde struck early in the second half to restore Derry’s lead, and although there were chances at both ends as the game progressed, there were no further goals.  

 

