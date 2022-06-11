Akintunde scores the winner as Derry City defeat Cliftonville

James Akintunde scored the winner against Cliftonville today.
Cliftonville 1
Derry City 2
James Akintunde scored the winning goal as Derry City defeated Cliftonville at Solitude.
The striker pounced midway through the second half to earn a win for Ruaidhri Higgins’ side ahead of their return to competitive action against Drogheda United next Friday.
Midfielder Gerard Storey started for Cliftonville just days after making a permanent move from the Brandywell and he watched on as Matty Smith gave Derry City the lead on 24 minutes. Goalkeeper Breen couldn’t hold on to a free kick from distance and Smith was there to fire home the rebound.
With half time approaching, Cliftonville equalised. Former Candystripe Ronan Hale scored for the Reds, racing onto Storey’s raking pass before rounding Nathan Gartside and slotting home.
Akintunde struck early in the second half to restore Derry’s lead, and although there were chances at both ends as the game progressed, there were no further goals.
Mrs. Mary Jo O’Carolan, Vice Principal, St. Cecilia’s College with, from left, Ciara McElhinney and Aisling Hutton, Bogside Brandywell Health Forum and Julie White and Conor Bradley, Old Library Trust
Leona Quinn completed a part time course at NWRC and is now progressing to a Degree in Nursing. (Pic Martin McKeown).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.