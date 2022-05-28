Brett McGinty still undefeated after dominant display

Brett McGinty is now 5-0.
Brett McGinty maintained his unblemished beginning to life as a professional boxer on Saturday evening.
McGinty defeated the durable Genadij Krajevskij over four rounds in Doncaster.
The St Johnston man claimed a dominant points win at supper middleweight on the VIP Promotions card at Doncaster Racecourse.
It was McGinty’s first visit through the ropes since a November win over Pavel Albrecht in Coventry.
A shoulder injury prevented him from returning to action sooner, but the former Oakleaf ABC amateur ace is up and running again.
The Ricky Hatton-trained McGinty is now 5-0 as a pro while Krajevskij drops to 0-35.
