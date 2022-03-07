Derry boxers edge Donegal in thriller to win Derry News Cup

Pearse McBride of Convoy ABC has his hand raised by referee James McCarron
A thrilling night of boxing came to an end with a firecracker of a decisive bout.
The Derry News Cup was claimed by Derry after Peter Clarke edged his meeting with Raphoe’s Cathal McLaughlin.
The fight of the night at Letterkenny Boxing Club brought the curtain down on an exciting tournament, which was sponsored by An Garda Síochána.
Clarke and McLaughlin raised the roof in a cliffhanger. McLaughlin had the edge in the opening round before Clarke hit back in the second.
The third see-sawed and the verdict could’ve gone either way.
There were those in the big crowd who felt that McLaughlin held sway; others reckoned Clarke inched the decision.
The judges were similarly divided, Clarke taking the narrowest of split decisions, 3-2.
That win meant that Derry won by six bouts to five in the first inter-county tournament held in Donegal for over two years.
There has been another changing of the guard in Donegal with the squad now under new county coach Gerard Keaveney.
Derry boxers won the first three bouts of the night with Sean McNamee and Eddie Reilly taking points wins before Luas McIvor made swift word of Carrigart’s Killen Caldwell. The referee called a halt in the opening round with McIvor having a firm command.
Caoimhin Connelly of Twin Towns brought the Donegal squad back into the swing of things with a unanimous decision dispatch of Harley Steel from Churchlands.
Dillon McDaid from Dunree ABC
Dunfanaghy’s Gary McNamara won inside the first verse of a boy 3 54kgs bout with Tristain Clarke from Springtown. McNamara caught the eye with an impressive, but quick visit to the canvas and the fight was waved off with the Dunfanaghy man on top.
Dillon McDaid from Dunree had one of the night’s more impressive wins. McDaid took a clean sweep of the cards against Oakleaf’s Sean McDaid.
Convoy ABC’s Pearse McBride brought the scores level when he decisioned Jack McFee (Churchlands) and it was all down to the night’s final fight.
Results - Donegal v Derry, inter-county boxing
Boy 1 33kg Sean McNamee (St John’s) beat Galvin Logue (Carndonagh) 5-0
Boy 2 33kgs Eddie Reilly (Oakleaf) beat Taylor Parke (Raphoe) 4-1
Boy 2 46kgs Luas McIvor (Oakleaf) beat Killen Caldwell (Carrigart) RSC 1
Boy 3 39kgs Caoimhin Connelly (Twin Towns) beat Harley Steel (Churchlands) 5-0
Boy 3 54kgs Gary McNamara (Dunfanaghy) beat Tristain Clarke (Springtown) RSC1
Youth 1 48kgs Josh Clarke (Carndonagh) beat Liam Casey (St Johns) 5-0
Youth 1 60kgs Dillon McDaid (Dunree) beat Sean Doherty (Oakleaf) 5-0
Youth 2 66kgs Charlie Henry (Coleraine) beat Charlie Leader (Letterkenny) 5-0
Senior 60kgs Tiernan Glennon (St Joseph’s) beat Danny Duffy (Raphoe) 4-1
Youth 1 60kgs Pearse McBride (Convoy) beat Jack McFee (Churchlands) 5-0
Senior 75kgs Peter Clarke (Errigal) beat Cathal McLaughlin (Raphoe) 3-2
Cllr Shaun Harkin: "It's clear we cannot trust or depend the mainstream parties to protect people at a crucial moment."
BACK AMONGST THE GOALS... Patrick McEleney was the Derry City match winner at Tolka Park. Photo: Eoin Noonan (Sportsfile)
The Lincoln Court area of the Waterside where the PSNI discovered a pipebomb that had gone off. Nobody was injured.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.