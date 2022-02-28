Search

28 Feb 2022

Former Derry City forward Michael Harris set for big MLS move

The 19-year-old Convoy man, who had several offers on the table, has agreed a two-year contract

Michael Harris

Michael Harris is set to move to Colorado Rapids. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Chris McNulty

28 Feb 2022 3:03 PM

Michael Harris is set to move to top Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids.

With several offers on the table, the highly-rated Derry City forward has decided to move to the MLS.

Donegal Live understands that the 19-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the club.

Once the relevant paperwork is finalised, Harris will make the switch to DSG Park.

Colorado Rapids topped the Western Conference in 2021 and have beat off some stiff competition for the Donegal teenager.

Celtic, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stoke City were among the suitors for Harris.

The LyIT student has been carefully mulling over his offers in recent months.

Last year, he impressed for Derry City Under-19s as they won the EA Sports Enda McGuill Cup, beating Bohemians in the final. Harris netted the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

Harris, who played schoolboy football with Convoy Arsenal and Kildrum Tigers, was out of contract at the Brandywell, but was offered a professional deal by Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

However, the 19-year-old turned down the chance to stay at the Brandywell and will go Stateside in the coming weeks.

