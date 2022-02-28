Search

28 Feb 2022

Superb ‘Stute stun Ballinamallard as they secure first league win in five games

Superb ‘Stute stun Ballinamallard as they secure first league win in five games

Institute players celebrate their second goal. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Feb 2022 2:21 PM

Institute 2 . . . Ballinamallard United 1

Luck finally went Institute's way as they secured their first league win in five games at the expense of promotion hopefuls Ballinamallard United at the Brandywell on Saturday.

Brian Donaghey's men have suffered some woeful luck this season, but they finally enjoyed their own bit of good fortune when they were gifted a bizarre second goal which proved to be worth all three points to close the gap on Knockbreda in 10th place to just two points with nine games of a difficult season remaining.

Trailing to BJ Banda's early strike, Brian Donaghey's men levelled things thanks to Brendan McLaughlin's neat finish and claimed all three points in somewhat fortunate circumstances as the unfortunate Richard Clarke turned the ball into his own net.

While performances have improved of late, results have continued to elude Donaghey and his players, and they went into this game as underdogs.

'Stute certainly started well and just four minutes in they created a good chance when Mark McFadden played a neat one two with Brendan McLaughlin, before the young midfielder's powerful strike from 25 yards was well gathered by a diving United goalkeeper Rory Brown.

But it was Ballinamallard who took the lead on 16 minutes, as former Finn Harps striker BJ Banda raced clear of the home side's defence before skipping around goalkeeper John Connolly and coolly slotted the ball home into the net, despite Conor Quigley's best attempts on the line.

The home side responded well and went close to levelling things soon after as Quigley's left wing free-kick found centre-back Shaun Leppard at the back post, but the unmarked defender headed wide from close range.

Just after the half-hour mark a clever pass by Aaron Arkinson released Sean McEvoy down the left and the United winger cut inside past Jay Riley, before seeing his powerful strike flash over the bar.

Stute's Liam Walsh made a return from injury.

'Stute stuck in there and deservedly levelled things on 39 minutes when good play by the returning Liam Walsh saw him get away from a few challenges before teeing up McLaughlin just inside the box and the striker made no mistake, firing home left footed for his 13th goal of the season.

Half Time 1-1

Buoyed by that, 'Stute grew in confidence and took the lead on 58 minutes when a neat passing move ended with McLaughlin feeding Riley down the right and the young full-back's cross into six yard was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Clarke.

Ballinamallard huffed and puffed and eventually had a good chance to equalise on 73 minutes as Clarke's free-kick picked out Joshua McIlwaine, but the striker failed to hit the target from close range and headed wide.

'Stute continued to attack and went close to adding a third moments later as McLaughlin picked up possession from Clarke, before finding Ian Parkhill, but the on-loan Coleraine striker saw his left footed strike sail just over Brown's crossbar.

In the closing stages Reece Byrne missed a golden chance to equalise when Mark Stafford came out from the back before his pass found the young striker free inside the box, but his shot on the turn from 10 yards, whistled just past Connolly's left hand post.

Teams

Institute: John Connolly, Jay Riley, Shaun Leppard, Rhys McDermott, Conor Quigley; Aidan McCauley, Mark McFadden, Liam Walsh (Cormac Burke 80); Ian Parkhill, Caolan McLaughlin (Gareth Brown 36), Brendan McLaughlin.

Ballinamallard United: Rory Brown, Dean Curry, Mark Stafford, Richard Clarke (Ronan McKinley 84), Aaron Arkinson, Evan Tweed (Christopher Kelly 31), BJ Banda, Joshua McIlwaine, Darragh Byrne, Reece Byrne (Callum Moorehead 84), Sean McEvoy (Patrick Ferry HT).

Referee: Mr Shane McGonigle

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media