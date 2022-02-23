Derry Oakleaf ABC boxers qualify for Ulster Finals

Oakleaf boxer Bernie Stokes jumps joy after winning the Y2 63kg final beating Raphoe boxer Aaron McDaid.
There was some thrilling action at Oakleaf ABC on Tuesday evening in the remaining finals of the Northwest Zone Championships, a precursor to this Sunday's Ulster finals in Clonmany.
Sean Devenny returned to the ring with a fine 4-1 points win over Reilly Doherty of Raphoe while Adam McIvor made it 2 RSC wins in three days with a win over the very game Danny Tsui from Star of the Sea.
Bernie Stokes boxed the perfect fight, using his jab to outpoint Aaron McDaid Raphoe while Tom Stokes fell just short against Conrad Cunningham, with the Carn boxer deservedly winning 5-0.
Sean Devenney (winner), Oakleaf ABC battles it out with Riley Doherty (Raphoe ABC) in the Y1 57kg final. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
