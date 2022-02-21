Search

21 Feb 2022

'Surprised' Simpson finds himself in charge of Derry Senior Ladies

Doire Trasna club man agrees to Interim role

Derry Ladies

Paul Simpson instructs Derry Ladies during yesterday's NFL game at Celtic Park. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

21 Feb 2022 3:55 PM

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Paul Simpson admitted he didn’t expect to find himself in the Celtic Park dug-out this past weekend after being appointed the new interim Derry Ladies Senior manager.

The Doire Trasna man oversaw yesterday’s 0-4, 1-06 defeat to Leitrim having been thrown into the deep end somewhat following the departure of Odhran McNeilly early last week. With just days to prepare for a home game at Celtic Park, the County Board had to act swiftly and Simpson has agreed to step in until a replacement becomes available. 

“There was a change in personnel last Tuesday night and we met the players and the County board at the end of training on Thursday night,” he explained. “We’re looking for someone to fill the position and we’re just trying to pull this thing together for the sake of the players and we’ll see where it takes us.”

Despite a spirited effort, Derry fell to a second successive defeat following last week’s loss at Antrim, on a day when horrible conditions made any sort of play extremely difficult.

“Leitrim scored 4-18 the last day they were put and we knew what we were coming up against but we didn’t do too badly I thought,” Simpson continued.  

“I thought we put in a performance and we were very unlucky to be honest. I don’t think we got much rub of the ball. I felt there were a few decisions which went against us and we conceded a really, really bad goal at the tail end of the first half, but I think the conditions contributed to that more than anything else.

“We know that Leitrim are at a further stage of development than us. They are an Intermediate team. This was a position I didn’t expect to be in but we had a plan and we worked the plan to see if we could win it in the second half. We got a few scores but it didn’t work out the way we hoped but we gave it an effort.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media