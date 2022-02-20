Search

20 Feb 2022

Connor Coyle makes it 15-0 with TKO victory in Massachusetts

Derry middleweight retains ABF Continental Americas title

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

20 Feb 2022 1:39 PM

Connor Coyle is now 15-0 after enjoying a TKO victory over Rodrigo Lopes to retain his ABF Continental Americas Middleweight title last night.

In the co-main event of the 'Down & Dirty' card, Coyle controlled his contest against the so-called 'knockout artist' Lopes, who came into the bout with seven wins in his last eight contests. 

Coyle was composed and dominant throughout and as a result, Lopes didn't answer the bell for the sixth round, confirming victory for the Derry man, who is now looking towards a NABA Middleweight title fight before the end of the year.

'The Kid' is hoping for a big year in the ring and is hoping to be back in action on March 19th. 

