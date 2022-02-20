Connor Coyle makes it 15-0 with TKO victory in Massachusetts

Connor Coyle is now 15-0.
Connor Coyle is now 15-0 after enjoying a TKO victory over Rodrigo Lopes to retain his ABF Continental Americas Middleweight title last night.
In the co-main event of the 'Down & Dirty' card, Coyle controlled his contest against the so-called 'knockout artist' Lopes, who came into the bout with seven wins in his last eight contests.
Coyle was composed and dominant throughout and as a result, Lopes didn't answer the bell for the sixth round, confirming victory for the Derry man, who is now looking towards a NABA Middleweight title fight before the end of the year.
'The Kid' is hoping for a big year in the ring and is hoping to be back in action on March 19th.
An re-enactment of the Seige as the Illuminate Festival transforms Castle Gate with the history of the city. Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.