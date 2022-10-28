Derry salon nominated for top award at prestigious Great British Wedding Awards 

A Derry salon is set to represent Northern Ireland at the Great British Wedding Awards this December.



3000 nominations were put forward for Hair and Make Up Bridal Specialist for Northern Ireland and Creative Jemz in Newbuildings came out on top.



Creative Jemz will represent Northern Ireland against Scotland, England and Wales in the Final Round of the awards held on December 7 in Birmingham.



Creative Jemz owner Jemma Donnell and her team, Sevina Mooney and Chelsea Nicholl, cover every aspect of Bridal Hair and Make up, travelling to weddings all over the island, including an Olympian horse rider.

Jemma and Chelsea prepping a bride



They have also been recognised internationally by new brides from Scotland, America and Canada and have featured on front covers in New York and Italy.



Jemma and the team have won multiple awards in their seven years at the salon, including Bridal Specialist at Northern Ireland Wedding Awards for three years running.



The women have gone from strength to strength, also freelancing their work across the country on film sets, runways and blogs.



Jemma, who has been working in the industry since she was 17 years old, said she is nervous for the awards but is so proud they are representing Northern Ireland.



Speaking to Derry News, Jemma said making the shortlist means so much as it is clients who put forward the nominees for selection, "I was so shocked we were selected to represent the country, there were so many amazing nominees.



"We are so excited to go over and celebrate in England at the finals, it'll be such a good night.



"We've all worked really hard and we're all mummies. This really does mean so much."



The mum of three went self-employed at just 21 years old and said after 2017, the business took off, "We did 14 weddings in September alone, we are so busy which is great after a difficult time during Covid. It is crazy but it is a good crazy.



"We are non stop and we travel all over. Our clients respect us as much as we respect them. We are just so grateful to everyone and love what we do."



The girls will head over to Birmingham on December 7 for the Grand Final. You can follow girls and their journey via their socials @creativejemz