27 Oct 2022

'I Didn't See That Coming': The debut play of Derry's Rosie Patton that is full of hearty laughs and heartfelt lessons

A Derry News Review

'I didn't see that coming': The debut play of Derry's Rosie Patton that is full of hearty laughs and heartfelt lessons

Rosie Patton's debut play "I Didn't See that Coming" -co directed by Brian Hassan- premiered at Studio 2 last Friday and Saturday night

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

27 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

'I didn't see that coming' was right; the raw talent, the powerful storyline and the tears running down my face that simultaneously jumped between wheezy laughter and choked sadness.


Rosie Patton's debut play "I Didn't See That Coming" -co directed by Brian Hassan- premiered at Studio 2 last Friday and Saturday night.


Both nights saw the audience jump to their feet for a standing ovation and deservedly so.


The play is full of the blunt craic Derry is known and loved for as well as the hardships the community faced and continues to face.


The actors' personalities burst from the stage and their powerful performances perfectly portray Rosie's words.


The story surrounds a 27 year old Derry girl, Ann- played by Shelby Devine-as she comes to terms with her sexuality and telling her close knit family that she is gay.


The stage is set in the family living room during the 90s in Creggan. 


The audience hears of the riots and dangers that plagued the streets of the city whilst families navigated day to day life; pursuing careers, dreams and families of their own.


The play follows the journey of her family's acceptance. Ann's sister Julie-played by Shannon Wilkinson- embraces her big sister and continues to support her from the off set.


Her Ma and Da- played by Maureen Wilkinson and Paul O'Doherty- struggle to cope with the news as the audience holds back tears with them as they come to accept their daughter's sexuality. 


Tears of laughter as her Da seems more concerned Ann's girlfriend, Beth- played by Catherine Brown- is a Protestant than a lesbian.


Tears of sadness as her parents initially refuse to accept her for who she is.


Mostly, tears of joy as her family's love shines through and Beth becomes a staple part of the family.


The play ecompasses every aspect of the word love. Love for your town. Love for your partner. Love for your family. 


This play, based in a wee town with a big message, should be played on stages beyond the city.


Rosie has mastered the perfect balance of drama and comedy and portrays an ever important message perfectly through Derry craic and Derry heart.

Rosie (centre) pictured with the incredible cast of "I Didn't See That Coming"

