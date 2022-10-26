Derry man charged with slashing another man's face deemed 'a danger to the public'

A man charged with slashing another man in the face has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court after a judge said 'someone who manages to do that to another human being is a danger to the public.'

James Logan (32) of Primrose Street in Derry appeared charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent on a man on October 21.

He was also charged with possessing a knife on the same date and causing criminal damage to an electronic tag.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court that police were called by the Ambulance Service to Woodleigh Terrace.

When they attended they found a large pool of blood on a landing and blood elsewhere.

They found three males and a female in the flat and one of the males was being attended to in the bathroom for 'a large gash in his left cheek.'

It was said he was 'bleeding heavily'.

CCTV was examined and the alleged victim could be seen arriving at the flat and then it appeared he was forcibly removed.

An incident then takes place and the defendant 'appears to swipe' at the face of the alleged victim in front of what the officer said was 'the shocked female.'

The defendant was said to have left the scene and on October 24 he handed himself in to police.

Police objected to bail on the grounds the defendant could be 'a flight risk' as he had connections in Scotland.

The officer said that the defendant was in breach of his bail by being on the city side.

He added that there was an arrest warrant for Logan in Scotland.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said his client came here from Scotland as he had family here.

He said his client had met the alleged victim in the case shortly after coming here and he had been kind to Logan.

The solicitor said that it appeared allegations were made about the alleged victim in the case and there had been some sort of falling out.

During the incident Logan said he had grabbed the knife hoping the other man would see it and leave.

Mr Harvey said Logan was adamant 'he did not want to cause the injury' and while it was 'an horrendous injury' his client maintained it was in self defence and he thought he was 'in immediate danger.'

Following the incident the solicitor said his client had taken off his tag and slept rough for a few days before handing himself in to police.

District Judge Barney McElholm was shown photos of the injuries and said Logan was not a suitable candidate for bail.

He remanded Logan in custody to appear again on November 10.