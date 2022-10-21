Prestigious award for Sales Manager putting Derry on the map for international tour operators

The Sales and Marketing Manager at Visit Derry has received a prestigious industry award for her work in helping to attract thousands of visitors from around the globe to the city.

Regarded as the ‘Face of Derry’, Karen Henderson received the Northern Ireland Tourism Special Achievement Award at the NI Travel News Awards 2022 which took place on Friday October 14 at the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa in Newcastle.



With a career spanning 30 years in the tourism industry, Karen brings a wealth of experience to her role with Visit Derry and judges highlighted her constant enthusiasm in showcasing the Walled City to potential clients.



The judges highlighted how Karen works with national and international tour operators to encourage them to include Derry within their tour itineraries when visiting the island of Ireland.



They said: “She assists with devising suggested itineraries to include accommodation to make it easy for their clients and attends B2B workshops in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and the Nordic and North America markets to meet with existing and new clients.



“Karen is constantly on the go, providing regular sales visits for the travel trade and loves showcasing the city to potential clients. A true Derry Girl.”



Visit Derry Chief Executive, Odhran Dunne described Karen’s work as a key reason why thousands of visitors from around the world include Derry in their holiday itineraries.

He said: “I was delighted to see Karen win this award, it is fitting for someone who has contributed so much to the wider tourism industry here in Northern Ireland and of course to promoting Derry as a first-class destination for local and international visitors.”



Originally from Armagh, Karen said she loves promoting Derry and paid tribute to the support she receives in her role from colleagues at Visit Derry.



Karen said: “I’m absolutely delighted to receive this award and it’s great to get special recognition for 30 years working in the tourism industry.



“I work with a great team at Visit Derry, and we are all dedicated to showcasing the city and the North-West to visitors, it is something we all take great pride in.



“Of course, this is a very busy period for everyone at Visit Derry as we prepare to welcome around 100,000 people from all round the world for Derry Halloween.



“I’m thrilled to see the festival back to full strength this year for the first time since the pandemic and we are looking forward to seeing the carnival and fireworks display returning.



“It is working on events like Derry Halloween and seeing the reaction of visitors when they come to the city for the first time and experience that warm Derry welcome or sample the amazing food and drink in our vibrant bars and restaurants, that makes my job so worthwhile.”