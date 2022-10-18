Search

Derry Council buildings to light up red in memory of lives lost to substance misuse

The buildings will be lit to mark the 25th anniversary of the passing of 15 year-old Martin Connolly and all those within the Council area who have lost their life to substance misuse

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 2:11 PM

Council buildings will be illuminated in red on Wednesday October 19 to mark the 25th anniversary of the passing of 15 year-old Martin Connolly and all those within the Council area who have lost their life to substance misuse.

It follows a motion by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, at the request of the Connolly family which was unanimously approved by elected members at last month’s Full Council meetings.

Martin (Mac) was found lying in an alley behind shops at Beechwood Avenue and was rushed to hospital where he sadly died after inhaling a lethal dose of butane gas.

“I am proud, at the request of Mac’s family, to be able to highlight this important issue and mark the 25th anniversary of his passing by lighting the Guildhall Clock and Council offices on Strand Road in red,” Councillor Duffy said.

“The family have tirelessly campaigned around drug and substance misuse since his death and have created better educational opportunities for young people through the formation of the Divert service.

“The service did fantastic work going into schools and youth clubs, training providers and youth hostels to educate young people about drug misuse and the impact of drugs on the body.”

