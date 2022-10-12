Resurfacing to commence on Derry's 'worst pot-hole riddled road'

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed the long overdue resurfacing of the Ardlough Road, from Drumahoe to the Rossdowney Road in the Waterside area of the city.

Figures from the Department for Infrastructure previously revealed that the Ardlough Road was among the worst roads across Northern Ireland and the worst in Derry, with a total recorded 92 defects.

The Foyle MLA commented: “The condition of the Ardlough Road has been atrocious for many years as a result of historic underinvestment.

“The road is littered with potholes and has fallen into a state of complete disrepair following years of neglect. I’ve been contacted countless times by road users about persistent issues and the growing number of potholes along Ardlough, some of whom even reported damage to their vehicles.

“It therefore came as no surprise to learn that it was the third worst affected road by potholes in the whole of the North. I’m glad that the resurfacing of this road has finally been confirmed in DfI Roads schedule of works.

"Road users will no doubt be relieved to finally have fit for purpose road without the constant worry of avoiding innumerable potholes.”