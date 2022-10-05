Search

05 Oct 2022

Derry man remanded in custody for assault on care worker at local homeless hostel

The court was told that police were called to the hostel and were told by the reporting person that Blanking who was 'heavily intoxicated'

Derry man remanded in custody for assault on care worker at local homeless hostel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 6:02 PM

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court today for an assault on a care worker at a local homeless hostel.

Denis Blanking (25) of no fixed abode admitted a charge of assault on the worker on October 3.

The court was told that police were called to the hostel and were told by the reporting person that Blanking who was 'heavily intoxicated' had become aggressive to staff.

He pushed a member of staff and made threats and at one stage prepared to spit but fell to the ground drunk before he could do that.

The court was told that Blanking is no longer welcome at the hostel. 

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client was now homeless and would have to present himself at the Housing Executive. 

He said that given his background he 'never stood much of a chance'.

The solicitor said Blanking accepted his wrongdoing and apologised especially as the care worker he had assaulted had been 'good to him'.

Deputy District Judge Greg McCourt said he was not prepared to release Blanking on bail and remanded him in custody to appear again on October 12.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media