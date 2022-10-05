Derry man remanded in custody for assault on care worker at local homeless hostel

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court today for an assault on a care worker at a local homeless hostel.

Denis Blanking (25) of no fixed abode admitted a charge of assault on the worker on October 3.

The court was told that police were called to the hostel and were told by the reporting person that Blanking who was 'heavily intoxicated' had become aggressive to staff.

He pushed a member of staff and made threats and at one stage prepared to spit but fell to the ground drunk before he could do that.

The court was told that Blanking is no longer welcome at the hostel.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client was now homeless and would have to present himself at the Housing Executive.

He said that given his background he 'never stood much of a chance'.

The solicitor said Blanking accepted his wrongdoing and apologised especially as the care worker he had assaulted had been 'good to him'.

Deputy District Judge Greg McCourt said he was not prepared to release Blanking on bail and remanded him in custody to appear again on October 12.