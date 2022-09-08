Search

08 Sept 2022

Derry man charged with 17 drug charges including Class A, B and C drugs

He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon namely a baton

He has been granted bail and will appear in court again on September 29

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 4:53 PM

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today that police believed a local man was concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C drugs in the city.

The 27-year-old faced a total of 17 drug charges including 10 counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and other drugs.

He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon namely a baton. 

The defendant was granted anonymity due to the general threat in the Derry area. 

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail. 

He told the court that police observed a vehicle driven by the defendant with another man in the passenger seat.

The vehicle stopped at Glenowen Road and the two males made off but the defendant returned.

Police noticed a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle and when police searched the vehicle they found a bag containing various drugs including cocaine.

A baton type weapon was also found and a mobile phone was also seized. 

The court heard that the man made 'certain admissions'  to police as regards the drugs. 

He told police he had obtained the baton in the US but was not aware it was classed as an offensive weapon. 

Police also objected to the address proposed as they did not believe his parents could cope with the defendant's lifestyle. 

The officer said that police believed the defendant would re-offend. 

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that apart from one matter currently going through the courts this man had a clear record. 

He said he had been 'co-operative' with police. 

The solicitor said that it was the usual story of someone getting involved to feed their own addiction. 

District Judge Barney McElholm released the man on bail on condition he observes a curfew, wears a tag and does not possess a mobile phone. 

He will appear again on September 29.

