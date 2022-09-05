Search

05 Sept 2022

Charity Life After annual Funday returns

For the last five years, Life After has provided vital support to grieving families who have lost a loved one in a road traffic collision

Charity Life After annual Funday returns

Photo Credit: St Columb's Park House

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

05 Sept 2022 4:22 PM

Local charity Life After will be hosting their annual Funday this Saturday September 10 from 2-4 pm in St Columbs Park House. 

The Funday is open to everyone and activities include bouncy castles, a wrecking ball, target football, archery and face painting.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, will be in attendance and the PSNI traffic branch will also be there. 

For the last five years, Life After has provided vital support to grieving families who have lost a loved one in a road traffic collision.

The charity fights for change on the roads, safer roads, encouraging safer driving and driver responsibility, and strives to bring change to the justice system for those charged with careless driving and driving offences. 

The group continues to protest for stricter sentencing for so-called "killer drivers" across Derry and beyond.

There are 153 families currently utilising their essential network, with some families reaching out over four decades later to cope with their loss.

Earlier this year, the charity unveiled a memorial plaque and tree in St Columb's Park dedicated to all those lost in road traffic accidents including the loved ones of the families who are a part of Life After.

Co-founder, Christopher  Sherrard, who sadly lost his father in August 2016 after he was killed by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel, said: "Since records began in the 1930’s, we have lost over 15,000 loved ones on the roads in Northern Ireland.

"Until the formation of Life After in 2017 by local families, there were no proper support packages in place and no where our families could visit which recognised their loved one and gave them comfort in knowing that they were not forgotten."

This Saturday, Life After will also be providing ribbons for families to write messages on to tie to the memorial tree in memory of their loved one who has passed away due to an RTC.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media