Derry city centre Post Office reopening 

The Post Office, previously situated at The Diamond, is set to reopen its doors on Derry's Bishop Street on Friday September 23.
Derry and Strabane Council confirmed the news writing: "The Post Office have confirmed that following the temporary closure of their office at The Diamond, the branch will reopen on Friday 23 September 2022 at 144 Bishop Street where it will be known as Bishop Street Post Office."
Sinn Fein MLA, Padraig Delargy, welcomed the news as he wrote: "Very welcome news that the Post Office on Bishop Street will reopen on Friday 23 September 2022.
"This is a vital service for our community and will make a significant impact on people’s everyday lives."
The Post Office at The Diamond has been shut down for over 4 years after it closed its doors in January of 2018.
