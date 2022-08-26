Search

26 Aug 2022

SIX comes to the Derry stage and proves why it has been crowned one of the best

It epically smashes the patriarchy with epic smash hits

SIX comes to the Derry stage and proves why it has been crowned one of the best

The show will run until Saturday 27 August at the Millennium Forum

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

26 Aug 2022 12:30 PM

The multi award winning show SIX has hit Derry's Millennium Forum stage this week and it was clear why the production has scooped so many awards.

This show is the perfect blend of wit, womanhood and overwhelming vocals. The talent of the cast is unmatched in the pitch perfect show all whilst presenting perfect comedic timing.

Each Queen's personality bursts through their portrayal of their story with songs that will be stuck in your head way beyond the curtain falling.

The show is filled with on point jokes, both crude and cackly, as they put a light hearted spin on the well known tale of Henry VIII and his six wives.

The Queens flip the narrative and take back their own story, whilst running in studded heels, nailing every key change and leaving the audience in stitches.

There is no interval; the cast smashes out the performance in one massive eruption of epic vocals, dance moves, jokes and flare in a perfect blend of historical comedy.

The show takes history into its own hands and gives a perspective not seen before; from the wives point of view as they describe their experiences being married to the infamous King Henry VIII.

This show is the perfect display of feminism as they rewrite the history books with their own (incredible and extremely funny) voices.

The history lesson we all fell asleep to in our teens will have you wide awake from the first strum of the guitar. It epically smashes the patriarchy with epic smash hits.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media