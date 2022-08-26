Derry Royal Mail workers take part in nationwide strike over pay

Workers are protesting outside Derry's sorting office. Photo credit: Charlie McMenamin
Royal Mail workers go on strike for four days this weekend starting today (August 26) in a dispute over pay.
The action is organised by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), and involves roughly 115,000 employees.
Workers are currently protesting outside Sorting Offices across the county as the union rejected the recent pay offer after three months of talks.
