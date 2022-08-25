Derry restaurants and bars are honoured at 2022 Irish Restaurant Awards

Derry's best food and drink establishments were honoured at the Irish Restaurant Awards on Tuesday night (August 23).

The Ulster Regional Awards, held at the Slieve Russell Hotel, Cavan, recognised Derry's finest hospitality spots from across the city and county.

Amongst the winners were Ardtara Country House who were awarded The Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant in Derry and Bron Café Bar and Restaurant scooped Best Café.

The Best 'Free From' in Derry, celebrating the inclusivity and range of cuisine on offer, went to Hidden City Cafe.

The winner of Best Chef in Derry was Derek Creagh at the increasingly popular Scarpello and Co.

Also, Great British Menu's Phelim O'Hagan's new fine dining restaurant, Artis, bagged multiple awards including Derry's Best Wine Experience, Best Customer Service in Derry and Best Newcomer.

Other winners included Mekong Street Food Derry for Best World Cuisine, Sooty Olive for The Best Emerging Irish Cuisine and Brown’s Bonds Hill for Best Restaurant.

Best Gastro Pub in Derry went to the Walled City Brewery, while Sandinos walked away with the Pub of the Year.

The award for Derry's Best Restaurant Manager was given to Natalia Polo Mullan at Ocho Tapas Bistro Portstewart.

Finally, Native Seafood also took home multiple awards, winning Best Casual dining, Best Sustainable Practices, and the Local Food Hero award was presented to Stevie and Rebecca McCarry.

Over 500 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Ulster attend the prestigious awards.

Speaking at the Ulster Regional Awards CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said; “Now in their 13th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns after the 2020 Awards were cut short.

"The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry.

"The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland.

"We are delighted to be here in Cavan for the second of the Regional Events and look forward to welcoming all winners in Ulster to the All Ireland Awards on 19th September.”