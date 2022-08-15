Foyle Pride events confirmed for 2022 festival programme

Details of the Foyle Pride festival programme have now been confirmed after it was launched in Derry by Mayor Duffy and members of the Pride organising committee.

The aim of Foyle Pride Festival is to acknowledge, empower and celebrate the LGBT community in the Derry area of Northern Ireland as well as the wider LGBT community as a whole.

It is a non-profit grassroots organisation that was formed in order to hold, and continue, an annual Pride Festival.

The festival will run from Sunday August 21 to Saturday August 27 with the parade taking place on the final day.

The parade will depart from Waterside Train Station at 2pm with celebrations afterwards in Guildhall Square.

Among the events taking place will be the opening Foyle Pride Fun Day on Sunday 21 with many free activities at St Columb’s Park running track.

On Monday August 22 the official launch and Foyle Pride Awards will take place at the Guildhall at 7pm.

The rest of the week will see a whole host of activities and events such as Yoga with JoJo, Disco Fever, and an Evening with Kellie Maloney at the City Hotel.

Other highlights include the Big Pride Quiz at Bennigans’ Bar, Read With Pride Storytime at the Central Library and Pride Does Politics at the Playhouse.

There will also be an under 18s Guiseppe’s Ballroom music and socialising event at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin followed by an over-18s event at the same venue, as well as a Drag-It-Up competition event with Lady Portia Di Monte and DJ Bill X at Da Vinci’s.

Mayor Duffy said: “I am looking forward to being part of the celebrations and to welcome people from all over our Council area to this fantastic celebration.

"I want to pay tribute to everyone involved in Foyle Pride, and for the excellent work they do to represent the local LGBT+ community and campaigning in solidarity with the global LGBT+ community.”

Full programme details are available at: https://www.facebook.com/foylepride/