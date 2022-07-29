Search

29 Jul 2022

Man who stored gun used in Lyra McKee murder denied bail

Man who stored gun used in Lyra McKee murder denied bail

Lyra McKee was murdered in Derry on April 18, 2019

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 2:56 PM

A man who stored the gun used in the killing of Lyra McKee has been refused bail.

Niall Sheerin, 29, from Tyrconnell Street in Derry appeared via videolink before Belfast Crown Court on Thursday.

Sheerin applied for bail on the grounds of compassionate leave to help his wife with their newborn son.

In May, Sheerin admitted the "second limb" of a charge of possessing the gun used in Ms McKee's killing.

Ms McKee was observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate when she was shot dead on 18 April 2019. She was 29 years old.

Sheerin is in custody ahead of his sentencing, which is due on September 2.

His barrister told the court Sheerin was going through a "particularly difficult time".

He said Sheerin would "comply with any conditions that the court would impose on him for this short period of compassionate leave".

However, the prosecution opposed bail, telling the court that it was a very serious offence, and it was not an appropriate application to make.

The judge agreed and denied bail.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media