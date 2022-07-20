Derry woman goes from backstage casual at Millennium to National set designer in her own right

Derry woman, Tracey Lindsay, always knew she had an interest in theatre. She studied performing arts at Tech and this is when she truly discovered there is more to the stage than the actors.

Galliagh girl Tracey realised her creative side and was bursting to utilise her talents in the world of theatre. She went on to study at The University of Wales, Aberystwyth receiving a BA Honours in Drama and Scenography.

The talented designer said this "totally opened her mind to the scene and to the stage" and she has now toured Ireland and the UK and made her mark in London, New York, Dublin, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Belfast and, of course, her native Derry.

After university, Tracey went on to become a backstage casual, working as a dresser and follow-spotter at The Millennium Forum. Her talents quickly recognised, she has now been a set and costume designer for some of the best plays to come out of Northern Ireland in recent years.

Tracey explained; “I loved my time at The Millennium and at Aberystwyth, but I basically didn’t know how to become a theatre designer, I didn’t know how to get my foot in that door. I had been stage manager for the Panto at the Forum and that gave me the push to do what I truly wanted to do.

"I always knew I was creative, it was always there naturally within me so I just had to figure out how to achieve my goals. I moved to Belfast and worked in the Lyric Theatre for seven years as a Deputy Stage Manager. I loved working as a DSM, to be working in theatre made me happy, but, it didn’t quench my creative side.

"It just wasn't filling me up anymore, despite all the amazing experiences I had during my time there and everything I had learned. I still wanted to be more creative. It was like there was a wee creative box inside of me bursting to get out; I had to truly use that side of me. So, I jumped.”

Tracey decided to go freelance and be a designer for theatre shows. Her first role was to get a job with leading Set and Lighting Designer, Newry native, Ciaran Bagnall.

She worked as his Design Assistant on a wide range of shows, including Anything Can Happen 1972:Voices From The Heart Of The Troubles at the Playhouse, her first play credit in her own city.

She went on to be Design Assistant on several shows for Ciaran including The Whip (Royal Shakespeare Company); Peter Pan (Hull Truck); A Christmas Carol (The Gate, Dublin) and The Magic Flute (Irish National Opera).

Tracey continued: “Working with Ciaran was the safety net I needed, it enabled me to jump careers. I learned so much from working with Ciaran about what is needed from a designer.

"A definite highlight was working with the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-Upon-Avon, I had to consciously not walk about wide eyed and open mouthed half the time, it was just amazing. I’m so grateful to Ciaran and so thankful that he is such a busy designer that he needed an assistant in the first place."

Going freelance was an extremely daunting prospect for Tracey but one which she approached with determination, focus, and her immeasurable talent.

Tracey's latest project sees her return to her beloved Derry and the place where it all began, the Millennium Forum

Now living and working in Belfast, she has been appointed Design Associate with leading Belfast Theatre Company, Prime Cut Productions. There, her credits include,The Border Game a Co-Production with the Lyric Theatre and Father, The Father this time a Co-Production with the MAC Theatre in Cathedral Quarter.

Tracey continued: "Finally taking the leap was not an easy decision, I was losing the security blanket of a full time job, but the cliche stands true; you only live once. I was told, 'you'll either sink or swim,' and I was determined to swim.

"I was taken aback at first but within months I was hired by the Lyric theatre to design a set. I was determined to work hard and make it work. Now, my ideas are on stage. I get to do what I love.

"I'm proud of myself and the theatre world for making it through COVID. When I made the decision to work for myself three years ago, no one could have seen what was coming next.

"But, the theatre world and the people in it are very adaptable and we have well and truly bounced back; we always find a way to sustain the arts."

With the theatre world back in full swing, Tracey's career continues to go from strength to strength, "I like to work in achievable stepping stones. So far, I have managed to achieve each one. Once I have achieved one, I set another, all with the plan to achieve my dreams.

Tracey's latest project sees her return to her beloved Derry and the place where it all began, the Millennium Forum, where Tracey is Set and Costume Designer for the production, In The Name Of The Son.

Tracey said:, “I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to have a design of mine in my home town and in The Millennium Forum no less. I expect to see my wee Mammy and Daddy, Theresa and John Lindsay and the extended Lindsay clan among the front rows at The Millennium cheering their heads off. It’s gonna be a cracker."

This will be Tracey's first ever professional credit as Set and Costume designer in her native city. ‘In The Name Of The Son’ arrives at The Millennium Forum on July 23. Written by Martin Lynch & Richard O’Rawe, the play tells the amazing story of the Guildford 4’s Gerry Conlon, after he got out of prison.

Tracey concluded: "The Millennium Forum is like a second home to me and to come full circle and go back doing what I'm doing now, feels amazing. I've had many career highlights already at the Forum, like when I met the Dalai Lama and got to shake his hand, I'll never forget that.

"I can't wait to get back in the building, my feet will just know where to go after all these years. You just can't beat coming home."