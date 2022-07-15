Derry road and lane closures scheduled for the weeks ahead

There are set to be multiple lane and road closures in the coming weeks across some of the city's busiest roads. The public have been urged to plan ahead for their journeys.

A Spokesperson for the City Centre Initiative said: "We have been made aware of the following upcoming temporary traffic regulations. We wish to make you aware to assist with your forward planning.

"On behalf of those undertaking the works we would like to apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause. If you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact the CCI offices on 028 7136 0169 and we will be happy to answer your queries."

The first lane closure scheduled is at Crescent Link on Tuesday July 26 between 4am and 7am. A temporary road closure will be in place from 150 metres west of Lisnagelvin Road to 180 metres east of Lisnagelvin Road.

There will also be a lane closure on Buncrana Road on Thursday July 28 to Friday August 5 between 9:30am and 4pm.

The temporary lane closure will be in place from 50 metres south of Templegrove to 50 metres north of Templegrove.

Finally, there will be a road closure on the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge from Thursday July 28 to Friday July 29 bewteen 9:30am and 4pm. A temporary road closure will be in place from Victoria Road/Duke Street to Foyle Road.