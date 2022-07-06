Search

06 Jul 2022

Derry man trekking from to Mizen Head to Malin Head in memory of his beloved sister and friend

Michael is walking alongside his friend, Gavin, as the pair raise vital funds for NI Air Ambulance and Vasculitis Awareness Ireland

The pair began their 428 mile trek of the length of Ireland on June 18

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

06 Jul 2022 5:54 PM

Derry man, Michael Poole, and his friend Gavin Webb from Essex, are currently just over half way into their one month trek from Mizen Head to Malin Head in memory of Micheal's sister, Aisling Poole, and their good friend, Christopher Doherty from Derry. 

The pair began their 428 mile trek of the length of Ireland on June 18 and aim to complete the journey on July 21. They are due in Derry on July 18. 

Micheal is a lecturer in Performing Arts at NWRC, plays for City of Derry Rugby Club and works for the Local Musical Society. 

Michael said they had trained to get ready physically for the walk but that doesn't stop your feet from burning, "It's enjoyable but it is tough going. We're averaging around 25k a day," he said.

Michael and Gavin have been documenting their journey on Facebook, snapping pics at every milestone along the way

"You're walking every day and you don't get a break apart from the odd day. We hoped it would be slightly easier on our feet but it was to be expected. It's all part of the fun, it's an adventure. 

"We're seeing parts of the country we've never seen, it's so picturesque, and being on the road everyday is fun too."

Micheal sadly lost his sister, Aisling, in 2014, due to the rare condition, vasculitis. Then last September, their good friend, Chris, sadly passed away in hospital. However, due to NI Air Ambulance, he got to the hospital and got to say goodbye to his family and friends.

Michael continued: "We had been talking about doing this for a while and then Covid happened so we couldn't' but after Chris passed, we said 'Right, that's it, we want to get this done.'

"We're near the 400km mark, it's great to see what we've covered and the progress we've made. We're in our 5th county now. Our feet are okay, just about, but we're loving it"

Gavin had previously walked from Land's End to John O'Groats, the length of Britain, and Micheal had joined him along the way to cover the West Highland Way.

The pair are used to walking together and are enjoying every minute of their new challenge together.

Michael concluded, "Please donate to help these worthy causes in memory of two of the best."

To sponsor the lads on their mammoth trek, please visit: https://www.justgiving. com/crowdfunding/ missiontomalin?fbclid= IwAR0HoH5fhYnuWTO0jboxoO7BiFKh 6_cL2VGlS1sE- OVTzoTVNygnuZTZKwg

The trip is self funded with all the money raised going to the charities, NI Air Ambulance and Vasculitis Awareness Ireland.

You can follow their challenge via Facebook @MissiontoMalin

Follow Michael and Gavin's journey on Facebook and Instagram for all the craic along the way

